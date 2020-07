Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access lobby sauna cats allowed elevator bbq/grill courtyard

**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Make the most of every day with a stylish apartment at One Franklin Town. Step outside the lobby and feel the city breath, take in the sights and sounds while the unlimited possibilities of Center City living unfold - gourmet restaurants, boutiques, sporting venues and world-class museums beckon. What do you feel like doing today?