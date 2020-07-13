Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly package receiving

Metropolitan manayunk hill is just around the corner from the popular restaurants and shops on Main Street! Our apartments in Manayunk feature all the best amenities plus a convenient location in Philadelphia, PA. Enjoy a short train ride to Center City or the suburbs. You will love living close to Target for shopping, restaurants, nightlife, and theaters in both Manayunk and Roxborough. Our pet-friendly apartments are close to the Green Lane walking trail and plenty of parks for outdoor recreation. Looking for an apartment in Manayunk? Schedule your tour today. metropolitan manayunk hill. Apartment homes for living.