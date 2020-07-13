450 Domino Ln, Philadelphia, PA 19128 Roxborough Park
Price and availability
Studio
Unit A03 · Avail. Sep 7
$1,185
Studio · 1 Bath · 578 sqft
Unit A05 · Avail. Sep 26
$1,195
Studio · 1 Bath · 578 sqft
Unit A04 · Avail. Aug 14
$1,195
Studio · 1 Bath · 578 sqft
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
package receiving
Metropolitan manayunk hill is just around the corner from the popular restaurants and shops on Main Street! Our apartments in Manayunk feature all the best amenities plus a convenient location in Philadelphia, PA. Enjoy a short train ride to Center City or the suburbs. You will love living close to Target for shopping, restaurants, nightlife, and theaters in both Manayunk and Roxborough. Our pet-friendly apartments are close to the Green Lane walking trail and plenty of parks for outdoor recreation. Looking for an apartment in Manayunk? Schedule your tour today. metropolitan manayunk hill. Apartment homes for living.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60.00 per applicant .
Deposit: $500 w/ approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $300; non-refundable
limit: 1
rent: $25
restrictions: 65
Cats
fee: $200; non-refundable
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Free Off Street Parking. Uncovered.
Storage Details: $15.00 per month.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Metropolitan Manayunk Hill have any available units?
Metropolitan Manayunk Hill has 10 units available starting at $1,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.