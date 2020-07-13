All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like
Metropolitan Manayunk Hill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
Metropolitan Manayunk Hill
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:53 PM

Metropolitan Manayunk Hill

450 Domino Ln · (215) 703-9886
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Roxborough Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

450 Domino Ln, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Roxborough Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit A03 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 578 sqft

Unit A05 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 578 sqft

Unit A04 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 578 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Metropolitan Manayunk Hill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
package receiving
Metropolitan manayunk hill is just around the corner from the popular restaurants and shops on Main Street! Our apartments in Manayunk feature all the best amenities plus a convenient location in Philadelphia, PA. Enjoy a short train ride to Center City or the suburbs. You will love living close to Target for shopping, restaurants, nightlife, and theaters in both Manayunk and Roxborough. Our pet-friendly apartments are close to the Green Lane walking trail and plenty of parks for outdoor recreation. Looking for an apartment in Manayunk? Schedule your tour today. metropolitan manayunk hill. Apartment homes for living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60.00 per applicant .
Deposit: $500 w/ approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $300; non-refundable
limit: 1
rent: $25
restrictions: 65
Cats
fee: $200; non-refundable
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Free Off Street Parking. Uncovered.
Storage Details: $15.00 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Metropolitan Manayunk Hill have any available units?
Metropolitan Manayunk Hill has 10 units available starting at $1,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Metropolitan Manayunk Hill have?
Some of Metropolitan Manayunk Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Metropolitan Manayunk Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Metropolitan Manayunk Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Metropolitan Manayunk Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Metropolitan Manayunk Hill is pet friendly.
Does Metropolitan Manayunk Hill offer parking?
Yes, Metropolitan Manayunk Hill offers parking.
Does Metropolitan Manayunk Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Metropolitan Manayunk Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Metropolitan Manayunk Hill have a pool?
Yes, Metropolitan Manayunk Hill has a pool.
Does Metropolitan Manayunk Hill have accessible units?
No, Metropolitan Manayunk Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Metropolitan Manayunk Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Metropolitan Manayunk Hill has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Ludlow Apartments
1101 Ludlow St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Madison Apartments
216 S 48th St
Philadelphia, PA 19139
The Metropolitan
117 N 15th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Workforce Homes 3 West
6216 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Station Walk
13659 Philmont Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19116
Grand Leiper
4712 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Packard Motor Car Building
317 N Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Helston
3801 Conshohocken Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 BedroomsPhiladelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly PlacesPhiladelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs CreekSomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrookUniversity CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's UniversityTemple UniversityThomas Jefferson UniversityDrexel University