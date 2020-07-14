Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments internet access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Metropolitan Bala apartments are in a convenient Philadelphia location on the outer edge of Philadelphia near City Avenue. Our Philadelphia apartments near PCOM are in a mid-rise elevator building and features studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes. We are within walking distance of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, and conveniently located near the shopping, restaurants, and exciting nightlife of Bala Cynwyd, Manayunk and Narberth. Easy access to City Avenue and I-76 means youre just minutes away from St. Joes, University of Pennsylvania, Jefferson University, Drexel University and Philadelphia University. Looking for an apartment in Philadelphia? Schedule your tour today. metropolitan bala. Apartment homes for living.