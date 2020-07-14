All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

Metropolitan Bala

2746 Belmont Ave · (215) 703-2916
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2746 Belmont Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131
Wynnefield Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 507 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

Unit 516 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

Unit 407 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

See 20+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Metropolitan Bala.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Metropolitan Bala apartments are in a convenient Philadelphia location on the outer edge of Philadelphia near City Avenue. Our Philadelphia apartments near PCOM are in a mid-rise elevator building and features studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes. We are within walking distance of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, and conveniently located near the shopping, restaurants, and exciting nightlife of Bala Cynwyd, Manayunk and Narberth. Easy access to City Avenue and I-76 means youre just minutes away from St. Joes, University of Pennsylvania, Jefferson University, Drexel University and Philadelphia University. Looking for an apartment in Philadelphia? Schedule your tour today. metropolitan bala. Apartment homes for living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500 w/ approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $300; non-refundable
limit: 1
rent: $25
restrictions: 35 pds or less, yes breed restrictons
Cats
fee: $200; non-refundable
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: under 35 pounds
Parking Details: We have off street parking for our residents at no charge and we have garage spaces for $50 a month extra.
Storage Details: Storage available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Metropolitan Bala have any available units?
Metropolitan Bala has 23 units available starting at $1,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Metropolitan Bala have?
Some of Metropolitan Bala's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Metropolitan Bala currently offering any rent specials?
Metropolitan Bala is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Metropolitan Bala pet-friendly?
Yes, Metropolitan Bala is pet friendly.
Does Metropolitan Bala offer parking?
Yes, Metropolitan Bala offers parking.
Does Metropolitan Bala have units with washers and dryers?
No, Metropolitan Bala does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Metropolitan Bala have a pool?
No, Metropolitan Bala does not have a pool.
Does Metropolitan Bala have accessible units?
Yes, Metropolitan Bala has accessible units.
Does Metropolitan Bala have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Metropolitan Bala has units with dishwashers.
