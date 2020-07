Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel bathtub extra storage garbage disposal oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool internet access package receiving cats allowed accessible garage 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

Hill House Apartment Homes offer newly renovated studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments located in Philadelphia’s stylish urban community of Chestnut Hill. Residents here can enjoy easy access to Center City via regional rail and enjoy the conveniences of shops, restaurants, and retail that Chestnut Hill offers. Hill House has upscale amenities and well appointed apartment homes with city skylines available.