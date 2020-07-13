Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave refrigerator oven range Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry pool bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed package receiving pet friendly

Perfectly located on the corner of 39th & Chestnut Street in University City, Hamilton Court Apartments have modern and spacious one to five bedroom apartment homes.

In addition to having furnished units available, each apartment has a modern kitchen with full size appliances, hardwood and tiled flooring throughout, new windows, and large storage space.

Hamilton Court offers an on-site fitness center, laundry facilities, bicycle storage, pet-friendly living, and package acceptance all with a fully staffed on-site maintenance and property management team.



Enjoy living in University City, just a few blocks away from beautiful Locust Walk that provides direct access to University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, University of the Sciences and everything the thriving neighborhood of Philadelphia’s University City has to offer for working professionals and students alike.