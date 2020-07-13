All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:25 AM

Hamilton Court

101 S 39th St · (215) 273-9499
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 S 39th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
University City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit K201 · Avail. now

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit D201 · Avail. now

$3,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1310 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit E401 · Avail. now

$5,145

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1540 sqft

Unit H201 · Avail. now

$5,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1590 sqft

5 Bedrooms

Unit D302 · Avail. now

$5,895

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1610 sqft

Unit G201 · Avail. now

$5,995

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1610 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hamilton Court.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
package receiving
pet friendly
Perfectly located on the corner of 39th & Chestnut Street in University City, Hamilton Court Apartments have modern and spacious one to five bedroom apartment homes.
In addition to having furnished units available, each apartment has a modern kitchen with full size appliances, hardwood and tiled flooring throughout, new windows, and large storage space.
Hamilton Court offers an on-site fitness center, laundry facilities, bicycle storage, pet-friendly living, and package acceptance all with a fully staffed on-site maintenance and property management team.

Enjoy living in University City, just a few blocks away from beautiful Locust Walk that provides direct access to University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, University of the Sciences and everything the thriving neighborhood of Philadelphia’s University City has to offer for working professionals and students alike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hamilton Court have any available units?
Hamilton Court has 6 units available starting at $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Hamilton Court have?
Some of Hamilton Court's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hamilton Court currently offering any rent specials?
Hamilton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hamilton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Hamilton Court is pet friendly.
Does Hamilton Court offer parking?
No, Hamilton Court does not offer parking.
Does Hamilton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hamilton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hamilton Court have a pool?
Yes, Hamilton Court has a pool.
Does Hamilton Court have accessible units?
No, Hamilton Court does not have accessible units.
Does Hamilton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hamilton Court has units with dishwashers.
