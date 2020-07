Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator ceiling fan oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard dog park elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage lobby

Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units. This beautiful art-deco building offers some of the area's finest amenities including original historic details, sweeping views of Philadelphia, a gigantic and unusual garden space, an attached parking garage, refinished hardwood flooring, and lots of love for your pets. Garden Court Apartments are managed by Spruce Street Commons, a locally born and bred business dedicated to meticulous historic preservation, obsessive attention to detail, and the utmost care of our residents.