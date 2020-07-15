All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like
Common Civic.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
Common Civic
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:27 AM

Common Civic

1600-1650 W Girard Avenue · (215) 978-9467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Francisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1600-1650 W Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Common Civic.

Amenities

in unit laundry
golf room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog grooming area
gym
game room
parking
internet access
lobby
yoga
conference room
doorman
golf room
package receiving
An adaptive reuse project outside of Center City proper, the Civic offers thoughtful design with a neighborhood feel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Common Civic have any available units?
Common Civic doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Common Civic have?
Some of Common Civic's amenities include in unit laundry, golf room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Common Civic currently offering any rent specials?
Common Civic is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Common Civic pet-friendly?
Yes, Common Civic is pet friendly.
Does Common Civic offer parking?
Yes, Common Civic offers parking.
Does Common Civic have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Common Civic offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Common Civic have a pool?
No, Common Civic does not have a pool.
Does Common Civic have accessible units?
No, Common Civic does not have accessible units.
Does Common Civic have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Common Civic has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Cherry Street Condominiums
125 N 4th St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
The Alexander
1601 Vine St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Metropolitan
117 N 15th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Gardens of Mt. Airy
1133 E Mount Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
Oak Lynne Apartments
6610 N 8th St
Philadelphia, PA 19138
Julian Krinsky Temple
4010 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
1919 Market
1919 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Waterfront II
106 South Front St
Philadelphia, PA 19106

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 BedroomsPhiladelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly PlacesPhiladelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs CreekSomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrookUniversity CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's UniversityTemple UniversityThomas Jefferson UniversityDrexel University