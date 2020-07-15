Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like
Common Civic.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
Common Civic
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:27 AM
Check Availability
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Common Civic
1600-1650 W Girard Avenue
·
(215) 978-9467
View 3D Tour
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Francisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1600-1650 W Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville
Price and availability
VERIFIED 2 months AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Common Civic.
Amenities
in unit laundry
golf room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog grooming area
gym
game room
parking
internet access
lobby
yoga
conference room
doorman
golf room
package receiving
An adaptive reuse project outside of Center City proper, the Civic offers thoughtful design with a neighborhood feel.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Common Civic have any available units?
Common Civic doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Philadelphia, PA
.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
What amenities does Common Civic have?
Some of Common Civic's amenities include in unit laundry, golf room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Common Civic currently offering any rent specials?
Common Civic is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Common Civic pet-friendly?
Yes, Common Civic is pet friendly.
Does Common Civic offer parking?
Yes, Common Civic offers parking.
Does Common Civic have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Common Civic offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Common Civic have a pool?
No, Common Civic does not have a pool.
Does Common Civic have accessible units?
No, Common Civic does not have accessible units.
Does Common Civic have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Common Civic has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Cherry Street Condominiums
125 N 4th St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
The Alexander
1601 Vine St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Metropolitan
117 N 15th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Gardens of Mt. Airy
1133 E Mount Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
Oak Lynne Apartments
6610 N 8th St
Philadelphia, PA 19138
Julian Krinsky Temple
4010 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
1919 Market
1919 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Waterfront II
106 South Front St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Similar Pages
Philadelphia 1 Bedrooms
Philadelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly Apartments
Philadelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Norristown, PA
Levittown, PA
King of Prussia, PA
Trenton, NJ
Lansdale, PA
Camden, NJ
Marlton, NJ
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PA
Horsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Logan Square
Hunting Park
Cobbs Creek
Somerton
Rittenhouse Square
Overbrook
University City
West Oak Lane
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
Temple University
Thomas Jefferson University
Drexel University