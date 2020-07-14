All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like Blakemore Garden Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
Blakemore Garden Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Blakemore Garden Apartments

6748-6788 Blakemore Street ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
East Mount Airy
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6748-6788 Blakemore Street, Philadelphia, PA 19119
East Mount Airy

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6788 B2 · Avail. now

$1,125

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Blakemore Garden Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
guest parking
e-payments
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Blakemore Apartments located between E Gorgas Ln & EVernon Rd in the Mount Airy Neighborhood. Mount Airy is a neighborhood of Northwest Philadelphia in the state of Pennsylvania. Two SEPTA Regional Rail lines connect the neighborhood to Center City. The Chestnut Hill West Line, which runs through West Mount Airy with stops at Upsal, Carpenter, and Allen Lane stations, and the Chestnut Hill East Line, which runs through East Mount Airy, with stops at Mount Airy, Sedgwick, and Stenton stations.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per adult applicant
Deposit: 1.5x rent
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Blakemore Garden Apartments have any available units?
Blakemore Garden Apartments has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Blakemore Garden Apartments have?
Some of Blakemore Garden Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Blakemore Garden Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Blakemore Garden Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Blakemore Garden Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Blakemore Garden Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does Blakemore Garden Apartments offer parking?
No, Blakemore Garden Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Blakemore Garden Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Blakemore Garden Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Blakemore Garden Apartments have a pool?
No, Blakemore Garden Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Blakemore Garden Apartments have accessible units?
No, Blakemore Garden Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Blakemore Garden Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Blakemore Garden Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Blakemore Garden Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

717-729 Spruce Street
717 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
The Isle
1 Cotton St
Philadelphia, PA 19127
Ridge Court
7014 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Fernrock Apartments
6041 N 10th St
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Metropolitan Bala
2746 Belmont Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Allegheny Apartments
1605 West Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19132
Dupont Towers
6100 Henry Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Waterfront II
106 South Front St
Philadelphia, PA 19106

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity