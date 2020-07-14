Blakemore Garden Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors 24hr maintenance recently renovated guest parking e-payments

Unit Amenities hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal

Blakemore Apartments located between E Gorgas Ln & EVernon Rd in the Mount Airy Neighborhood. Mount Airy is a neighborhood of Northwest Philadelphia in the state of Pennsylvania. Two SEPTA Regional Rail lines connect the neighborhood to Center City. The Chestnut Hill West Line, which runs through West Mount Airy with stops at Upsal, Carpenter, and Allen Lane stations, and the Chestnut Hill East Line, which runs through East Mount Airy, with stops at Mount Airy, Sedgwick, and Stenton stations.