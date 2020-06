Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters range refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Luxury rental in Northern Liberties! This 3 bed 2 full bath unit is full of character and high end finishes. Open concept 1st floor living room/ kitchen equipped with a gas burner stove, wine fridge, and granite countertops. Make your way up to the 2nd floor where you will find a large laundry room and 2 stunning bedrooms. Walk in to your over-sized master bedroom, equipped with phenomenal large custom made closets. The master bedroom is the perfect get-away retreat and faces the back of the unit so it is very quiet and tranquil. This unit its walking distance to the grocery store and all of the hustle and bustle of 2nd street in Northern Liberties! This unit is a rare find and won't be available for long!