980 N 2ND STREET
980 N 2ND STREET

980 North 2nd Street · (551) 404-5204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

980 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Northern Liberties

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4F · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 7632 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Walkthrough Tour - https://youtu.be/1LZX2NkXz9Q - Now you can call the hottest location in Northern Liberties home! This new construction unit delivers everything you could ever want. Hardwood flooring throughout the open living and dining room space showcasing the modern kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances, quartz counter-tops & pendant lighting. The Master Bedroom is filled with natural light with floor to ceiling windows plush carpet and ceiling fan. The spacious second bedroom is also as luxurious with its carpeting, large windows, ceiling fan and plenty of closet space. Discover the full bathroom, with its designer tile flooring, modern vanity and large frameless glass enclosed shower. Washer and dryer included in the unit. Shared rooftop to enjoy the city views. This hot spot is just mere steps away from a variety of great restaurants, cafes and shopping. Pictures are samples of a few units in the building. Available now! All painting and repairs will be completed before move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 980 N 2ND STREET have any available units?
980 N 2ND STREET has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 980 N 2ND STREET have?
Some of 980 N 2ND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 980 N 2ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
980 N 2ND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 980 N 2ND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 980 N 2ND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 980 N 2ND STREET offer parking?
No, 980 N 2ND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 980 N 2ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 980 N 2ND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 980 N 2ND STREET have a pool?
No, 980 N 2ND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 980 N 2ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 980 N 2ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 980 N 2ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 980 N 2ND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
