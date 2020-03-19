980 N 2ND STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Walkthrough Tour - https://youtu.be/1LZX2NkXz9Q - Now you can call the hottest location in Northern Liberties home! This new construction unit delivers everything you could ever want. Hardwood flooring throughout the open living and dining room space showcasing the modern kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances, quartz counter-tops & pendant lighting. The Master Bedroom is filled with natural light with floor to ceiling windows plush carpet and ceiling fan. The spacious second bedroom is also as luxurious with its carpeting, large windows, ceiling fan and plenty of closet space. Discover the full bathroom, with its designer tile flooring, modern vanity and large frameless glass enclosed shower. Washer and dryer included in the unit. Shared rooftop to enjoy the city views. This hot spot is just mere steps away from a variety of great restaurants, cafes and shopping. Pictures are samples of a few units in the building. Available now! All painting and repairs will be completed before move-in.