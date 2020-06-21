951 N 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123 Northern Liberties
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Tri-level 2 Bedrooms, 2 tile Baths with oak floors, recently renovated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and concrete counter top, separate double height dining room, central air. Shared washer/dryer in the basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 951 N 5TH STREET have any available units?
951 N 5TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.