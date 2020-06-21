All apartments in Philadelphia
951 N 5TH STREET

951 N 5th St · No Longer Available
Location

951 N 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Northern Liberties

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Tri-level 2 Bedrooms, 2 tile Baths with oak floors, recently renovated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and concrete counter top, separate double height dining room, central air. Shared washer/dryer in the basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 951 N 5TH STREET have any available units?
951 N 5TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 951 N 5TH STREET have?
Some of 951 N 5TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 951 N 5TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
951 N 5TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 951 N 5TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 951 N 5TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 951 N 5TH STREET offer parking?
No, 951 N 5TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 951 N 5TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 951 N 5TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 951 N 5TH STREET have a pool?
No, 951 N 5TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 951 N 5TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 951 N 5TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 951 N 5TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 951 N 5TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
