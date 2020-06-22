All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

939 Spruce St 2R

939 Spruce Street · (833) 993-1949
Location

939 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2R · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Gorgeous 1 BR/1 Bath Loft in Washington Square West!!
This loft is in an amazing location! Just a block from PATCO, perfect for commuters, plus easy access to numerous modes of SEPTA transit. Right in the heart of center city, you're close to everything you could ever need. Restaurants, shopping, cafes, entertainment, bars, you name it! It's all right at your fingertips in your gorgeous new home.

Property Highlight:

- Bi-Level
- Unbelievable Amount of Natural Light
- A/C Unit Provided
- Pet Friendly!
- Glass Door Shower
- Large Closet Space
- Laundry In Building

(RLNE5852472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 Spruce St 2R have any available units?
939 Spruce St 2R has a unit available for $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 939 Spruce St 2R have?
Some of 939 Spruce St 2R's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 939 Spruce St 2R currently offering any rent specials?
939 Spruce St 2R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 Spruce St 2R pet-friendly?
Yes, 939 Spruce St 2R is pet friendly.
Does 939 Spruce St 2R offer parking?
No, 939 Spruce St 2R does not offer parking.
Does 939 Spruce St 2R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 939 Spruce St 2R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 Spruce St 2R have a pool?
No, 939 Spruce St 2R does not have a pool.
Does 939 Spruce St 2R have accessible units?
No, 939 Spruce St 2R does not have accessible units.
Does 939 Spruce St 2R have units with dishwashers?
No, 939 Spruce St 2R does not have units with dishwashers.
