939 Spruce St 2R

Gorgeous 1 BR/1 Bath Loft in Washington Square West!!

This loft is in an amazing location! Just a block from PATCO, perfect for commuters, plus easy access to numerous modes of SEPTA transit. Right in the heart of center city, you're close to everything you could ever need. Restaurants, shopping, cafes, entertainment, bars, you name it! It's all right at your fingertips in your gorgeous new home.



Property Highlight:



- Bi-Level

- Unbelievable Amount of Natural Light

- A/C Unit Provided

- Pet Friendly!

- Glass Door Shower

- Large Closet Space

- Laundry In Building



