Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning microwave

Great 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment located in the heart of Washington Square West Area - Available Now!Apartment has central air and beautiful hardwood floors throughout! There is a newer kitchen with modern fixtures and appliances including a dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The first floor has a nice living room and kitchen combo, while 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom are on both 2nd and 3rd floors. Good closet space throughout!