All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 927 GREEN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
927 GREEN STREET
Last updated May 28 2020 at 5:06 PM

927 GREEN STREET

927 Green Street · (215) 803-9502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

927 Green Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
West Poplar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with gated parking, roof deck, contemporary design, walk in closets, full sized laundry room on 2nd floor, s/s appliances, Carrier HVAC system.Parking spot is #Q in the back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 GREEN STREET have any available units?
927 GREEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 927 GREEN STREET have?
Some of 927 GREEN STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 GREEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
927 GREEN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 GREEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 927 GREEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 927 GREEN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 927 GREEN STREET does offer parking.
Does 927 GREEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 GREEN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 GREEN STREET have a pool?
No, 927 GREEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 927 GREEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 927 GREEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 927 GREEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 GREEN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 927 GREEN STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Franklin Tower Residences
200 N 16th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Westmont Village
1810 West Susquehanna Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19121
Mt. Airy Place
1651 E Mount Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
Olney Plaza
630 W Fisher Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19120
Dalian on the Park
500 N 21st St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Wayne Walnut
6101 Wayne Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Gardens of Mt. Airy
1133 E Mount Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
409 South 11th Street
409 S 11th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity