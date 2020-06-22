Beautiful, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with gated parking, roof deck, contemporary design, walk in closets, full sized laundry room on 2nd floor, s/s appliances, Carrier HVAC system.Parking spot is #Q in the back.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 927 GREEN STREET have any available units?
927 GREEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.