Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:05 PM

9 LETTITIA S #1

9 Letitia Street · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9 Letitia Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9 LETTITIA S #1 have any available units?
9 LETTITIA S #1 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 LETTITIA S #1 have?
Some of 9 LETTITIA S #1's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 LETTITIA S #1 currently offering any rent specials?
9 LETTITIA S #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 LETTITIA S #1 pet-friendly?
No, 9 LETTITIA S #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 9 LETTITIA S #1 offer parking?
Yes, 9 LETTITIA S #1 does offer parking.
Does 9 LETTITIA S #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 LETTITIA S #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 LETTITIA S #1 have a pool?
No, 9 LETTITIA S #1 does not have a pool.
Does 9 LETTITIA S #1 have accessible units?
No, 9 LETTITIA S #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9 LETTITIA S #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 LETTITIA S #1 has units with dishwashers.

