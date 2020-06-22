Rent Calculator
Philadelphia, PA
827 Corinthian Ave. - 3
Last updated June 17 2020
827 Corinthian Ave. - 3
827 Corinthian Avenue
827 Corinthian Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
on-site laundry
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 have any available units?
827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Philadelphia, PA
.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 have?
Some of 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Philadelphia
.
Does 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 offer parking?
No, 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 have a pool?
No, 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 have accessible units?
No, 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 has units with dishwashers.
