All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
827 Corinthian Ave. - 3
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

827 Corinthian Ave. - 3

827 Corinthian Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Francisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

827 Corinthian Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 have any available units?
827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 have?
Some of 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 offer parking?
No, 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 have a pool?
No, 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 have accessible units?
No, 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 827 Corinthian Ave. - 3 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walnut Square
201 S 13th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Marcon Frankford
4714 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Workforce Homes 3 Temple
4006 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
The Granary
1901 Callowhill St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Oak Lynne Apartments
6610 N 8th St
Philadelphia, PA 19138
Parkside Apartments
4616 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Edgewater Apartments
2323 Race St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
1900 Arch
1900 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University