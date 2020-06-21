Rent Calculator
Philadelphia, PA
824 E MADISON STREET
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
824 E MADISON STREET
824 East Madison Street
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
824 East Madison Street, Philadelphia, PA 19134
Harrowgate
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a 3bdrm, 1bth house, ready to move in. First, last and security needed before move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 824 E MADISON STREET have any available units?
824 E MADISON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Philadelphia, PA
.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
Is 824 E MADISON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
824 E MADISON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 E MADISON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 824 E MADISON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Philadelphia
.
Does 824 E MADISON STREET offer parking?
No, 824 E MADISON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 824 E MADISON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 E MADISON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 E MADISON STREET have a pool?
No, 824 E MADISON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 824 E MADISON STREET have accessible units?
No, 824 E MADISON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 824 E MADISON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 E MADISON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 824 E MADISON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 824 E MADISON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
