Philadelphia, PA
809 N 16th St - 2
Last updated April 4 2020 at 1:05 PM

809 N 16th St - 2

809 North 16th Street · (267) 534-7188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
809 North 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Private Room available! Welcome to Francisville, just steps from hip and historic Fairmount. Enjoy a stroll past the boathouses on near-by Kelly Drive, a tour at the Museum of Art or a bike ride along the flag-lined Ben Franklin Parkway. Just a few blocks from Broad Street's subway, this location is ideal and prices are still reasonable. You'll love this cozy home with central air, beautiful hardwood floors, fresh paint, and tasteful finishes. Unit shares a modern kitchen with updated appliances and entertain in a spacious living room and proper dining room. You can Find your bedroom, a contemporary bath and laundry on the second floor.

Available February 1st. Young Professionals encouraged to apply. You don't want to miss this amazing location. Contact 267-245-0674 or pm@phlrealtygroup.com to schedule your viewing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 809 N 16th St - 2 have any available units?
809 N 16th St - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 809 N 16th St - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
809 N 16th St - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 N 16th St - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 809 N 16th St - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 809 N 16th St - 2 offer parking?
No, 809 N 16th St - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 809 N 16th St - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 N 16th St - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 N 16th St - 2 have a pool?
No, 809 N 16th St - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 809 N 16th St - 2 have accessible units?
No, 809 N 16th St - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 809 N 16th St - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 N 16th St - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 N 16th St - 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 809 N 16th St - 2 has units with air conditioning.
