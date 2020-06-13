809 N 16th St - 2

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Private Room available! Welcome to Francisville, just steps from hip and historic Fairmount. Enjoy a stroll past the boathouses on near-by Kelly Drive, a tour at the Museum of Art or a bike ride along the flag-lined Ben Franklin Parkway. Just a few blocks from Broad Street's subway, this location is ideal and prices are still reasonable. You'll love this cozy home with central air, beautiful hardwood floors, fresh paint, and tasteful finishes. Unit shares a modern kitchen with updated appliances and entertain in a spacious living room and proper dining room. You can Find your bedroom, a contemporary bath and laundry on the second floor.



Available February 1st. Young Professionals encouraged to apply. You don't want to miss this amazing location. Contact 267-245-0674 or pm@phlrealtygroup.com to schedule your viewing.