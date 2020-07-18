800 N LAWRENCE STREET

Amenities

Enjoy your new place and exploring all the city has to offer. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, bi-level apartment is equipped with open concept living space and fireplace, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in the unit, central air, private entrance, common outdoor space and more. Walking distance to restaurants, bars, cafes and much more Northern Liberties has to offer. Access to both 95 and 676, or a 10 minute walk to SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line with quick access to Center City, universities and hospitals. This pet friendly home is ready for you to move right in. Come see for yourself today!