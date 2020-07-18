All apartments in Philadelphia
800 N LAWRENCE STREET

800 North Lawrence Street · (267) 435-8015
Location

800 North Lawrence Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Northern Liberties

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit E · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy your new place and exploring all the city has to offer. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, bi-level apartment is equipped with open concept living space and fireplace, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in the unit, central air, private entrance, common outdoor space and more. Walking distance to restaurants, bars, cafes and much more Northern Liberties has to offer. Access to both 95 and 676, or a 10 minute walk to SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line with quick access to Center City, universities and hospitals. This pet friendly home is ready for you to move right in. Come see for yourself today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 N LAWRENCE STREET have any available units?
800 N LAWRENCE STREET has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 N LAWRENCE STREET have?
Some of 800 N LAWRENCE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 N LAWRENCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
800 N LAWRENCE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 N LAWRENCE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 N LAWRENCE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 800 N LAWRENCE STREET offer parking?
No, 800 N LAWRENCE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 800 N LAWRENCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 N LAWRENCE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 N LAWRENCE STREET have a pool?
No, 800 N LAWRENCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 800 N LAWRENCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 800 N LAWRENCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 800 N LAWRENCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 N LAWRENCE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
