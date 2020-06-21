785 S 2nd St Unit 1R

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Beautifully renovated bi-level condo, with gated courtyard entry. Inquire to receive and immediate video tour link.



Fully renovated with updated flooring throughout. High ceilings with unique floorplan. Corner unit set against inner courtyard. Marble fireplace with full mantle, great centerpiece. Full kitchen with stainless appliances and a bay window perfect for basil and home garden. Pocket window looks from eat-in kitchen into living room. Laundry closet on first floor. Wood accented spiral stairs lead to lower level bedroom and full bath. Bedroom sized for queen bedset with additional room for furniture. Two single wide closets. Large tile bath with spacious floorplan and custom tile shower.



Property Highlights:



- Renovated

- Gated courtyard entry

- Stainless steel kitchen

- Laundry in-unit

- Central Air

- Excellent location

- Huge tile bath



Available immediately

Tenant covers gas/electric/flat water

Pets welcome at owners discretion, expected $25-45/mo pet fee



