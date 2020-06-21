All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 785 S 2nd St Unit 1R.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
785 S 2nd St Unit 1R
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

785 S 2nd St Unit 1R

785 South 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

785 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Queen Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Beautifully renovated bi-level condo, with gated courtyard entry. Inquire to receive and immediate video tour link.

Fully renovated with updated flooring throughout. High ceilings with unique floorplan. Corner unit set against inner courtyard. Marble fireplace with full mantle, great centerpiece. Full kitchen with stainless appliances and a bay window perfect for basil and home garden. Pocket window looks from eat-in kitchen into living room. Laundry closet on first floor. Wood accented spiral stairs lead to lower level bedroom and full bath. Bedroom sized for queen bedset with additional room for furniture. Two single wide closets. Large tile bath with spacious floorplan and custom tile shower.

Property Highlights:

- Renovated
- Gated courtyard entry
- Stainless steel kitchen
- Laundry in-unit
- Central Air
- Excellent location
- Huge tile bath

Available immediately
Tenant covers gas/electric/flat water
Pets welcome at owners discretion, expected $25-45/mo pet fee

(RLNE5789454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 785 S 2nd St Unit 1R have any available units?
785 S 2nd St Unit 1R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 785 S 2nd St Unit 1R have?
Some of 785 S 2nd St Unit 1R's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 785 S 2nd St Unit 1R currently offering any rent specials?
785 S 2nd St Unit 1R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 785 S 2nd St Unit 1R pet-friendly?
Yes, 785 S 2nd St Unit 1R is pet friendly.
Does 785 S 2nd St Unit 1R offer parking?
No, 785 S 2nd St Unit 1R does not offer parking.
Does 785 S 2nd St Unit 1R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 785 S 2nd St Unit 1R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 785 S 2nd St Unit 1R have a pool?
No, 785 S 2nd St Unit 1R does not have a pool.
Does 785 S 2nd St Unit 1R have accessible units?
No, 785 S 2nd St Unit 1R does not have accessible units.
Does 785 S 2nd St Unit 1R have units with dishwashers?
No, 785 S 2nd St Unit 1R does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2100 Parkway
230 N 21st St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Liberty Crossings
3101 Woodhaven Rd W
Philadelphia, PA 19154
1500 Locust
1500 Locust St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Avenir
1515 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
7400 Roosevelt
7400 Roosevelt Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19152
Walnut Terrace
401 W Walnut Ln
Philadelphia, PA 19144
220 South 16th Street
220 S 16th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
1900 Arch
1900 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University