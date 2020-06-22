All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:36 PM

742 S 53RD STREET

742 South 53rd Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

742 South 53rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Cobbs Creek

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a spacious 1400 sq. ft 4bd+/2bth house located in University City offers hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, recessed lighting, central air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, built in microwave, garbage disposal and a rear patio. 742 S. 53rd Street is only blocks from the commercial thoroughfare of Baltimore Avenue including such venues as Cedar Park Cafe, Hibiscus Cafe, Booker~s, Dock Street, Amari~s and Little Baby~s Ice Cream. Nearby SEPTA routes offer easy access to anywhere. Pets are welcome with a $300 refundable pet. Tenants pay gas, water and electricity. Good credit history a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 S 53RD STREET have any available units?
742 S 53RD STREET has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 742 S 53RD STREET have?
Some of 742 S 53RD STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 S 53RD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
742 S 53RD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 S 53RD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 742 S 53RD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 742 S 53RD STREET offer parking?
No, 742 S 53RD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 742 S 53RD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 742 S 53RD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 S 53RD STREET have a pool?
No, 742 S 53RD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 742 S 53RD STREET have accessible units?
No, 742 S 53RD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 742 S 53RD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 742 S 53RD STREET has units with dishwashers.
