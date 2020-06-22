Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a spacious 1400 sq. ft 4bd+/2bth house located in University City offers hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, recessed lighting, central air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, built in microwave, garbage disposal and a rear patio. 742 S. 53rd Street is only blocks from the commercial thoroughfare of Baltimore Avenue including such venues as Cedar Park Cafe, Hibiscus Cafe, Booker~s, Dock Street, Amari~s and Little Baby~s Ice Cream. Nearby SEPTA routes offer easy access to anywhere. Pets are welcome with a $300 refundable pet. Tenants pay gas, water and electricity. Good credit history a must.