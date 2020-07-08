736 N 2ND STREET

Amenities

Beautiful large 2 bedrooms located in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia. This is on 2nd floor, features spacious living room with hardwood floors throughout and a newly updated kitchen, beautiful natural stone granite counter tops, modern style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances with tile backsplash. The bathroom has custom tile work and marble top vanities. The two bedrooms are nicely sized with ample closet space. Natural light throughout ensures the unit is always bright. Central AC/Heat, washer, and dryer in the unit. Conveniently located close to public transportation and major accesses routes. Within walking distance to all of the shops, restaurants and entertainment Northern Liberties has to offer. Not pets, Available now. 1st , last and security deposit, credit check with 700 above and proof of income required. Schedule your showing now.