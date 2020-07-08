All apartments in Philadelphia
736 North 2nd Street · (856) 321-1212
Location

736 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Northern Liberties

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
Beautiful large 2 bedrooms located in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia. This is on 2nd floor, features spacious living room with hardwood floors throughout and a newly updated kitchen, beautiful natural stone granite counter tops, modern style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances with tile backsplash. The bathroom has custom tile work and marble top vanities. The two bedrooms are nicely sized with ample closet space. Natural light throughout ensures the unit is always bright. Central AC/Heat, washer, and dryer in the unit. Conveniently located close to public transportation and major accesses routes. Within walking distance to all of the shops, restaurants and entertainment Northern Liberties has to offer. Not pets, Available now. 1st , last and security deposit, credit check with 700 above and proof of income required. Schedule your showing now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 N 2ND STREET have any available units?
736 N 2ND STREET has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 736 N 2ND STREET have?
Some of 736 N 2ND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 N 2ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
736 N 2ND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 N 2ND STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 736 N 2ND STREET is pet friendly.
Does 736 N 2ND STREET offer parking?
No, 736 N 2ND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 736 N 2ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 736 N 2ND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 N 2ND STREET have a pool?
No, 736 N 2ND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 736 N 2ND STREET have accessible units?
Yes, 736 N 2ND STREET has accessible units.
Does 736 N 2ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 736 N 2ND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
