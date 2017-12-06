723 S 2nd St

Amenities
This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath combines detail and charm with a modern structure updated for comfort. High quality Historic Home with original details; Completely renovated. Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Suite. Wide Plank Pine Wood Floors Throughout. Fireplaces. 3 Decks. 300 Square Foot Garden/Patio.
Within walking distance of restaurants, supermarkets, coffee shops, parks, historic sites, Society Hill, Old City, Washington Square, Italian Market, and Waterfront. Great neighborhood for families (parks, Meredith school district - best in city)
Dual HVAC system for more efficient heating/cooling.