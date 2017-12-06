All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:29 AM

723 S 2nd St

723 South 2nd Street · (215) 630-6187
Location

723 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Queen Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
pool
This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath combines detail and charm with a modern structure updated for comfort. High quality Historic Home with original details; Completely renovated. Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Suite. Wide Plank Pine Wood Floors Throughout. Fireplaces. 3 Decks. 300 Square Foot Garden/Patio.

Within walking distance of restaurants, supermarkets, coffee shops, parks, historic sites, Society Hill, Old City, Washington Square, Italian Market, and Waterfront. Great neighborhood for families (parks, Meredith school district - best in city)

Dual HVAC system for more efficient heating/cooling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 S 2nd St have any available units?
723 S 2nd St has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 S 2nd St have?
Some of 723 S 2nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 S 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
723 S 2nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 S 2nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 723 S 2nd St is pet friendly.
Does 723 S 2nd St offer parking?
No, 723 S 2nd St does not offer parking.
Does 723 S 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 723 S 2nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 S 2nd St have a pool?
Yes, 723 S 2nd St has a pool.
Does 723 S 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 723 S 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 723 S 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 723 S 2nd St has units with dishwashers.
