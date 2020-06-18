721 S 52ND STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal pet friendly

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

721 South 52nd St. #3 is a spacious University City apartment featuring tile floors throughout, recessed lighting and eat-in-kitchen. There are must-have amenities like in-unit washer/dryer and garbage disposal. This property is on the commercial thoroughfare of 52nd St. and blocks from venues such as Cedar Park Cafe, Hibiscus Cafe, Booker~s, Dock Street, Amari~s and Little Baby~s Ice Cream. Nearby SEPTA routes offer easy access to anywhere. Pets are welcome with a $250 refundable pet. Tenants pay gas, water, and electricity. Good credit history a must. This property is on the commercial thoroughfare of 52nd St. and blocks from venues such as Cedar Park Cafe, Hibiscus Cafe, Booker~s, Dock Street, Amari~s and Little Baby~s Ice Cream. Nearby SEPTA routes offer easy access to anywhere.