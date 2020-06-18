All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 721 S 52ND STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
721 S 52ND STREET
Last updated April 19 2020 at 3:21 AM

721 S 52ND STREET

721 South 52nd Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

721 South 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Cedar Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
721 South 52nd St. #3 is a spacious University City apartment featuring tile floors throughout, recessed lighting and eat-in-kitchen. There are must-have amenities like in-unit washer/dryer and garbage disposal. This property is on the commercial thoroughfare of 52nd St. and blocks from venues such as Cedar Park Cafe, Hibiscus Cafe, Booker~s, Dock Street, Amari~s and Little Baby~s Ice Cream. Nearby SEPTA routes offer easy access to anywhere. Pets are welcome with a $250 refundable pet. Tenants pay gas, water, and electricity. Good credit history a must. This property is on the commercial thoroughfare of 52nd St. and blocks from venues such as Cedar Park Cafe, Hibiscus Cafe, Booker~s, Dock Street, Amari~s and Little Baby~s Ice Cream. Nearby SEPTA routes offer easy access to anywhere.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 S 52ND STREET have any available units?
721 S 52ND STREET has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 721 S 52ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
721 S 52ND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 S 52ND STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 S 52ND STREET is pet friendly.
Does 721 S 52ND STREET offer parking?
No, 721 S 52ND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 721 S 52ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 721 S 52ND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 S 52ND STREET have a pool?
No, 721 S 52ND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 721 S 52ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 721 S 52ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 721 S 52ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 S 52ND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 721 S 52ND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 721 S 52ND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 721 S 52ND STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chestnut Hall Apartments
3900 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
1411 Walnut Street
1411 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
1500 Locust
1500 Locust St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Metropolitan Bala
2746 Belmont Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS
1500 North 15th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19121
Embassy Apartments
2100 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Academia Suites
1100 W Godfrey Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19141
1900 Arch
1900 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity