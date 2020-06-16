720 S 8TH STREET

Amenities

FREE 1/2 MONTH'S RENT (including utilities). Behind the handsome facade of this 19th Century Townhouse in popular Bella Vista neighborhood is a spacious, sunny, newly renovated 1-bedroom apartment (approx. 1100 sq. ft.). The view from the front windows is of the delightful Cianfrani Park. Open design living space includes a large countertop bar for dining and entertaining. The unit features new high efficiency ductless a/c system and hardwood floors throughout. 10 foot ceiling and ceiling fan, L-shaped eat-in kitchen with leathered granite countertops, farmhouse sink, garbage disposal, gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator with ice maker, and lots of cabinet space. Bedroom, bathroom, and dressing room with washer/dryer located in the quiet rear of the unit along with generous closet space. This unit has its own separate entrance. Convenient location, walking distance to Center City, local hospitals, Italian market, an array of restaurants, coffee shops, Whole Foods market, and more. $1,850/month INCLUDES HEAT AND WATER, tenant is responsible for electric/internet. Street parking; permit parking sticker available to residents. This is a SMOKE-FREE BUILDING - no smoking permitted on the premises.