Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:36 PM

720 S 8TH STREET

720 S 8th St · (215) 235-7800
Location

720 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Bella Vista

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
internet access
FREE 1/2 MONTH'S RENT (including utilities). Behind the handsome facade of this 19th Century Townhouse in popular Bella Vista neighborhood is a spacious, sunny, newly renovated 1-bedroom apartment (approx. 1100 sq. ft.). The view from the front windows is of the delightful Cianfrani Park. Open design living space includes a large countertop bar for dining and entertaining. The unit features new high efficiency ductless a/c system and hardwood floors throughout. 10 foot ceiling and ceiling fan, L-shaped eat-in kitchen with leathered granite countertops, farmhouse sink, garbage disposal, gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator with ice maker, and lots of cabinet space. Bedroom, bathroom, and dressing room with washer/dryer located in the quiet rear of the unit along with generous closet space. This unit has its own separate entrance. Convenient location, walking distance to Center City, local hospitals, Italian market, an array of restaurants, coffee shops, Whole Foods market, and more. $1,850/month INCLUDES HEAT AND WATER, tenant is responsible for electric/internet. Street parking; permit parking sticker available to residents. This is a SMOKE-FREE BUILDING - no smoking permitted on the premises.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 S 8TH STREET have any available units?
720 S 8TH STREET has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 S 8TH STREET have?
Some of 720 S 8TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 S 8TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
720 S 8TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 S 8TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 720 S 8TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 720 S 8TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 720 S 8TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 720 S 8TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 S 8TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 S 8TH STREET have a pool?
No, 720 S 8TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 720 S 8TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 720 S 8TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 720 S 8TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 S 8TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
