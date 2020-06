Amenities

walk in closets some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities oven range walk in closets Property Amenities

Sunny and cozy home safe and tucked away on the upper floor of a duplex. Come home through your private and secure entryway and head upstairs to your 2BR/1BA home. Two large bedrooms and a large kitchen. One of the bedrooms boasts a GIANT walk-in closet area. You could convert one of the bedrooms to a living room area or use it as private quarters.



See our YouTube tour! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPcEuNWTPak



REQUIREMENTS: $1800 in monthly income. Criminal, Credit, and Eviction Report $30 per applicant. Initial deposit of $2160 required for first/last/security deposit



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/701-e-clearfield-st-philadelphia-pa-19134-usa-unit-2/4d9cfd9c-0cc3-496e-aa03-bdd577c633e2



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5686320)