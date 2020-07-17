6655 Limekiln Pike

Amenities

Large West Oak Lane home - Large home located in West Oak lane area of the city, this row has been updated with fresh paint, new laminate and tile flooring throughout, new kitchen with oak cabinets, main level powder room and 2nd floor 3 piece bath. Additional amenities include, a front porch and nice backyard perfect for entertaining company, open large floor plan, unfinished basement with washer dryer hookup and off-street parking in the rear. Walk to shopping and public transportation. First, last and security required to move in.



