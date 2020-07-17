All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 6655 Limekiln Pike.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
6655 Limekiln Pike
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

6655 Limekiln Pike

6655 Limekiln Pike · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
West Oak Lane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6655 Limekiln Pike, Philadelphia, PA 19138
West Oak Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Large West Oak Lane home - Large home located in West Oak lane area of the city, this row has been updated with fresh paint, new laminate and tile flooring throughout, new kitchen with oak cabinets, main level powder room and 2nd floor 3 piece bath. Additional amenities include, a front porch and nice backyard perfect for entertaining company, open large floor plan, unfinished basement with washer dryer hookup and off-street parking in the rear. Walk to shopping and public transportation. First, last and security required to move in.

(RLNE5870086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6655 Limekiln Pike have any available units?
6655 Limekiln Pike doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6655 Limekiln Pike have?
Some of 6655 Limekiln Pike's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6655 Limekiln Pike currently offering any rent specials?
6655 Limekiln Pike is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6655 Limekiln Pike pet-friendly?
No, 6655 Limekiln Pike is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 6655 Limekiln Pike offer parking?
Yes, 6655 Limekiln Pike offers parking.
Does 6655 Limekiln Pike have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6655 Limekiln Pike does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6655 Limekiln Pike have a pool?
No, 6655 Limekiln Pike does not have a pool.
Does 6655 Limekiln Pike have accessible units?
No, 6655 Limekiln Pike does not have accessible units.
Does 6655 Limekiln Pike have units with dishwashers?
No, 6655 Limekiln Pike does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Syndenham Arms
3416 North Sydenham Street
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Tower Place
1400 Spring Garden St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
The Girard
1199 Ludlow Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Atrium Apartments
2555 Welsh Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19114
The Peyton
414 South 16th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Olney Plaza
630 W Fisher Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19120
Midtown Apartments
1218 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
1919 Market
1919 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University