All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 650 S 51ST STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
650 S 51ST STREET
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:48 PM

650 S 51ST STREET

650 South 51st Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

650 South 51st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Cedar Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
bbq/grill
This is a charming & bright 1000 sq ft 2bd apartment that offers you a chance to live in the heart of Cedar Park, just one block off of Baltimore Ave., at an affordable price. You will find original hardwood floors throughout, old world finishes featuring a built-in mirrored armoire, crown molding, an antique ceramic tile fireplace mantle and a shared front porch. This property is optimally nested in the heart of Cedar Park just west of the hub of 48th St. 650 S. 51st St. is only steps away from, Mariposa Market, Cedar Park, Malcolm X Park, Satellite Cafe, Cedar Park Cafe, Little Baby~s Ice Cream, Hibiscus, 48th St. Grille, Vientiane Cafe, The Gold Standard, VIX Emporium, Firehouse Bicycles, Studio 34, Thrive Fitness & Wellness and Dock Street Brewing Co to name a few venues. Additionally, the property is located where SEPTA buses offer easy access to anywhere. Renters pay gas, water and electricity. pets are welcome with a 250 refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 S 51ST STREET have any available units?
650 S 51ST STREET has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 650 S 51ST STREET have?
Some of 650 S 51ST STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 S 51ST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
650 S 51ST STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 S 51ST STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 650 S 51ST STREET is pet friendly.
Does 650 S 51ST STREET offer parking?
No, 650 S 51ST STREET does not offer parking.
Does 650 S 51ST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 650 S 51ST STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 S 51ST STREET have a pool?
No, 650 S 51ST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 650 S 51ST STREET have accessible units?
No, 650 S 51ST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 650 S 51ST STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 S 51ST STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 650 S 51ST STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkside Apartments
315 South 50th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19143
LVL at 4125
4125 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Arrive University City
3601 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
The Westbury
271 S 15th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Algon Flats
7810 Algon Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
Packard Motor Car Building
317 N Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
PJ Homes 1 LP
4718 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Academia Suites
1100 W Godfrey Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19141

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity