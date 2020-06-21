650 S 51ST STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym bbq/grill

This is a charming & bright 1000 sq ft 2bd apartment that offers you a chance to live in the heart of Cedar Park, just one block off of Baltimore Ave., at an affordable price. You will find original hardwood floors throughout, old world finishes featuring a built-in mirrored armoire, crown molding, an antique ceramic tile fireplace mantle and a shared front porch. This property is optimally nested in the heart of Cedar Park just west of the hub of 48th St. 650 S. 51st St. is only steps away from, Mariposa Market, Cedar Park, Malcolm X Park, Satellite Cafe, Cedar Park Cafe, Little Baby~s Ice Cream, Hibiscus, 48th St. Grille, Vientiane Cafe, The Gold Standard, VIX Emporium, Firehouse Bicycles, Studio 34, Thrive Fitness & Wellness and Dock Street Brewing Co to name a few venues. Additionally, the property is located where SEPTA buses offer easy access to anywhere. Renters pay gas, water and electricity. pets are welcome with a 250 refundable pet deposit.