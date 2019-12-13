Rent Calculator
6309 Lansdowne Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:50 AM

6309 Lansdowne Avenue
6309 Lansdowne Ave

No Longer Available
Location
6309 Lansdowne Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19151
Overbrook
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6309 Lansdowne Avenue have any available units?
6309 Lansdowne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Philadelphia, PA
.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
Is 6309 Lansdowne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6309 Lansdowne Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6309 Lansdowne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6309 Lansdowne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Philadelphia
.
Does 6309 Lansdowne Avenue offer parking?
No, 6309 Lansdowne Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6309 Lansdowne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6309 Lansdowne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6309 Lansdowne Avenue have a pool?
No, 6309 Lansdowne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6309 Lansdowne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6309 Lansdowne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6309 Lansdowne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6309 Lansdowne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6309 Lansdowne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6309 Lansdowne Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
