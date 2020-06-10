6300 Magnolia St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1 Bedroom second floor apartment!



Large apartment! One spacious bedrooms hard wood flooring, nice sized tiled kitchen , full tiled bath, plenty of closet space-- Beautiful apartment. New energy efficient windows provide great window light ! To make the deal even sweeter, one car garage included !



-One Year Lease-First, Last, and Security Deposit-Credit Check and rental history check-$40 Application Fee , Resident is responsible for electric & gas --Pictures are used as examples. Actually available unit may differ



-If credit is very good (650+) its only a two month - move in



-Building situated on quiet street in a nice neighborhood - city transportation located near the block



a Large apartment layouts All 1 bedrooms apartments have a separate formal dining room area.

a Recently renovated including new hardwood floors; new kitchen and appliances; individual HVAC systems and hot water boilers; new bathrooms; new windows.

a Tenants pay heat, hot water, cooking and electric.



Pet Policy Dogs and Cats Allowed $300 Deposit



Located in the thriving West Mt. Airy section of Northwest Philadelphia, on the corner

of Wayne and Walnut. The Septa R-8 Chestnut Hill West, Tulpehocken station is

one block away. Near scenic Lincoln Drive and Fairmount Park. Mount Airy was recently listed

in the USA's TOP TEN BEST Big-City neighborhoods by CNN/Money Magazine



