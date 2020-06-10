All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:45 PM

6300 Magnolia St

6300 Magnolia Street · (215) 392-6222 ext. 3
Location

6300 Magnolia Street, Philadelphia, PA 19144
East Mount Airy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 6326 Magnolia St Apt.B · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1 Bedroom second floor apartment!

VISIT OUR WEBSITE: http://imperialmgmtgroup.com/

Large apartment! One spacious bedrooms hard wood flooring, nice sized tiled kitchen , full tiled bath, plenty of closet space-- Beautiful apartment. New energy efficient windows provide great window light ! To make the deal even sweeter, one car garage included !

Call today to schedule your visit!

Office 215-392-6222 ex.3
Harry 267-275-6565
Jessica 215-360-2565
Darryl 215-559-1389
Katherina 267-269-9086

-One Year Lease-First, Last, and Security Deposit-Credit Check and rental history check-$40 Application Fee , Resident is responsible for electric & gas --Pictures are used as examples. Actually available unit may differ

-If credit is very good (650+) its only a two month - move in

-Building situated on quiet street in a nice neighborhood - city transportation located near the block

a Large apartment layouts All 1 bedrooms apartments have a separate formal dining room area.
a Recently renovated including new hardwood floors; new kitchen and appliances; individual HVAC systems and hot water boilers; new bathrooms; new windows.
a Tenants pay heat, hot water, cooking and electric.

Pet Policy Dogs and Cats Allowed $300 Deposit

Located in the thriving West Mt. Airy section of Northwest Philadelphia, on the corner
of Wayne and Walnut. The Septa R-8 Chestnut Hill West, Tulpehocken station is
one block away. Near scenic Lincoln Drive and Fairmount Park. Mount Airy was recently listed
in the USA's TOP TEN BEST Big-City neighborhoods by CNN/Money Magazine

Irreplaceable location - Located in highly sought after West Mount Airy section of Philadelphia, Mount Airy section of Philadelphia. Mount Airy was recently listed in the USA's TOP TEN BEST Big-City neighborhoods by CNN/Money Magazine

(RLNE4177030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6300 Magnolia St have any available units?
6300 Magnolia St has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6300 Magnolia St have?
Some of 6300 Magnolia St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6300 Magnolia St currently offering any rent specials?
6300 Magnolia St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6300 Magnolia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6300 Magnolia St is pet friendly.
Does 6300 Magnolia St offer parking?
Yes, 6300 Magnolia St does offer parking.
Does 6300 Magnolia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6300 Magnolia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6300 Magnolia St have a pool?
No, 6300 Magnolia St does not have a pool.
Does 6300 Magnolia St have accessible units?
No, 6300 Magnolia St does not have accessible units.
Does 6300 Magnolia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6300 Magnolia St has units with dishwashers.
