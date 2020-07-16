All apartments in Philadelphia
627 N 18TH STREET
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

627 N 18TH STREET

627 North 18th Street · (267) 435-8015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

627 North 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Spring Garden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 903 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
key fob access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
key fob access
Pristine, 2-bedroom, 1-bath bi-level with secure 1-car gated parking at the Carriage House, 18th/Fairmount! Historic conversion, approx. 10 years old. Secure, keyless entry, incredible common spaces, 4-story glass atrium. 2nd floor unit features expansive living/dining space with open kitchen. Hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, and recessed lighting. Spacious eat-in kitchen w/cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and subway-tiled back splash. Great storage space on main level. Spiral stairs to 2nd floor, 2 well-proportioned bedrooms with lavish hall bath clad in tumble marble. Berber carpeting in bedrooms, and upper floor, in-unit laundry. Incredible opportunity in premier boutique building!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 N 18TH STREET have any available units?
627 N 18TH STREET has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 627 N 18TH STREET have?
Some of 627 N 18TH STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 N 18TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
627 N 18TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 N 18TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 627 N 18TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 627 N 18TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 627 N 18TH STREET offers parking.
Does 627 N 18TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 N 18TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 N 18TH STREET have a pool?
No, 627 N 18TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 627 N 18TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 627 N 18TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 627 N 18TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 N 18TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
