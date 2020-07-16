627 N 18TH STREET

Amenities
Pristine, 2-bedroom, 1-bath bi-level with secure 1-car gated parking at the Carriage House, 18th/Fairmount! Historic conversion, approx. 10 years old. Secure, keyless entry, incredible common spaces, 4-story glass atrium. 2nd floor unit features expansive living/dining space with open kitchen. Hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, and recessed lighting. Spacious eat-in kitchen w/cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and subway-tiled back splash. Great storage space on main level. Spiral stairs to 2nd floor, 2 well-proportioned bedrooms with lavish hall bath clad in tumble marble. Berber carpeting in bedrooms, and upper floor, in-unit laundry. Incredible opportunity in premier boutique building!