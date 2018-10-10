All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 623 S American St D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
623 S American St D
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

623 S American St D

623 South American Street · (215) 704-5450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

623 South American Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Queen Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit D · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Queen Village, one bedroom, den trinity apt. - Property Id: 271092

Queen Village, one bedroom, with den, trinity
4 levels of living, eat-in kitchen, living room with working fireplace, Den/extra bedroom with a walk-in closet, washer/dryer, full bath, Master bedroom with sky-lights.
hardwood floors thru-out, central a/c, secure gated entrance. premiere neighborhood, close to shopping, transportation, major highways.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271092
Property Id 271092

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5860583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 S American St D have any available units?
623 S American St D has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 623 S American St D have?
Some of 623 S American St D's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 S American St D currently offering any rent specials?
623 S American St D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 S American St D pet-friendly?
Yes, 623 S American St D is pet friendly.
Does 623 S American St D offer parking?
No, 623 S American St D does not offer parking.
Does 623 S American St D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 623 S American St D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 S American St D have a pool?
No, 623 S American St D does not have a pool.
Does 623 S American St D have accessible units?
No, 623 S American St D does not have accessible units.
Does 623 S American St D have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 S American St D does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 623 S American St D?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Girard
1199 Ludlow Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Parkside Apartments
315 South 50th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19143
Upsal Gardens
246 West Upsal Street
Philadelphia, PA 19119
2311 Spruce Street
2311 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Julian & Andrian West
6224 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
The Chocolate Works Apartments
231 N 3rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Ridgeview Apartments
6725 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
1900 Arch
1900 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity