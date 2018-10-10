623 S American St D

Amenities
Queen Village, one bedroom, den trinity apt. - Property Id: 271092
Queen Village, one bedroom, with den, trinity
4 levels of living, eat-in kitchen, living room with working fireplace, Den/extra bedroom with a walk-in closet, washer/dryer, full bath, Master bedroom with sky-lights.
hardwood floors thru-out, central a/c, secure gated entrance. premiere neighborhood, close to shopping, transportation, major highways.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271092
Property Id 271092
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5860583)