6164 RIDGE AVENUE

Amenities
6164-66 is a brand-new done property conveniently located adjacent to busy Ridge Avenue with lots of walkable shopping and restaurants. The property is also located adjacent to a municipal parking lot for convenient parking very affordable rates. All apartments come with durable water-proof vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite custom kitchen counter tops, custom kitchen cabinets with soft close drawers and hinges, central HVAC, in unit Washer / Dryers, and top of the line bathroom fixtures and finishes.