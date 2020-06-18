All apartments in Philadelphia
6164 RIDGE AVENUE
Last updated May 28 2020 at 6:14 AM

6164 RIDGE AVENUE

6164 Ridge Avenue · (215) 462-5100
Location

6164 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Roxborough

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
6164-66 is a brand-new done property conveniently located adjacent to busy Ridge Avenue with lots of walkable shopping and restaurants. The property is also located adjacent to a municipal parking lot for convenient parking very affordable rates. All apartments come with durable water-proof vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite custom kitchen counter tops, custom kitchen cabinets with soft close drawers and hinges, central HVAC, in unit Washer / Dryers, and top of the line bathroom fixtures and finishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6164 RIDGE AVENUE have any available units?
6164 RIDGE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6164 RIDGE AVENUE have?
Some of 6164 RIDGE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6164 RIDGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6164 RIDGE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6164 RIDGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6164 RIDGE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 6164 RIDGE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6164 RIDGE AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 6164 RIDGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6164 RIDGE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6164 RIDGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6164 RIDGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6164 RIDGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6164 RIDGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6164 RIDGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6164 RIDGE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
