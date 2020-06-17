All apartments in Philadelphia
616 SPRUCE STREET
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:24 PM

616 SPRUCE STREET

616 Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

616 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Society Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
616 Spruce St. is a classic Philadelphia brownstone just one block from Washington Sq. Park in the heart of Society Hill. This is an ultra-unique 2 bedroom plus lofted den with plenty of charm including exposed brick, non-working fireplace, exposed beams, vaulted ceilings, and original hardwood floors. Additional highlights include dishwasher, garbage disposal, breakfast bar, huge closets, and generously-sized bedrooms. There is a garbage area and a coin-op washer/dryer for the use of residents. 616 Spruce St. is just one block from the historic and verdant Washington Square Park and within walking distance to Headhouse Shambles Farm Market, Acme, Whole Foods, PSC, Talula~s Daily, Sweat Fitness, Knead Bagels and Fat Salmon to name just a few venues. Tenant pays electricity. Pets are welcome w/ a pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 SPRUCE STREET have any available units?
616 SPRUCE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 SPRUCE STREET have?
Some of 616 SPRUCE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 SPRUCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
616 SPRUCE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 SPRUCE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 SPRUCE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 616 SPRUCE STREET offer parking?
No, 616 SPRUCE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 616 SPRUCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 SPRUCE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 SPRUCE STREET have a pool?
No, 616 SPRUCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 616 SPRUCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 616 SPRUCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 616 SPRUCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 SPRUCE STREET has units with dishwashers.
