616 SPRUCE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

616 Spruce St. is a classic Philadelphia brownstone just one block from Washington Sq. Park in the heart of Society Hill. This is an ultra-unique 2 bedroom plus lofted den with plenty of charm including exposed brick, non-working fireplace, exposed beams, vaulted ceilings, and original hardwood floors. Additional highlights include dishwasher, garbage disposal, breakfast bar, huge closets, and generously-sized bedrooms. There is a garbage area and a coin-op washer/dryer for the use of residents. 616 Spruce St. is just one block from the historic and verdant Washington Square Park and within walking distance to Headhouse Shambles Farm Market, Acme, Whole Foods, PSC, Talula~s Daily, Sweat Fitness, Knead Bagels and Fat Salmon to name just a few venues. Tenant pays electricity. Pets are welcome w/ a pet fee.