All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 6143 OLD YORK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
6143 OLD YORK ROAD
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:22 PM

6143 OLD YORK ROAD

6143 Old York Road · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Ogontz
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6143 Old York Road, Philadelphia, PA 19141
Ogontz

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2078 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
WALKTHROUGH VIDEO - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8qIERVHmws - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment! Large open living/dining room - hardwood flooring throughout. Ceiling fans, large bedroom closets! $50 monthly water fee will cover all cold water usage. Coin-operated laundry on site. One off street parking space included! Very large shared courtyard in front of property. Additional garages available for an additional fee. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance. First month, last month and one month security due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6143 OLD YORK ROAD have any available units?
6143 OLD YORK ROAD has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6143 OLD YORK ROAD have?
Some of 6143 OLD YORK ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6143 OLD YORK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6143 OLD YORK ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6143 OLD YORK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6143 OLD YORK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 6143 OLD YORK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6143 OLD YORK ROAD does offer parking.
Does 6143 OLD YORK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6143 OLD YORK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6143 OLD YORK ROAD have a pool?
No, 6143 OLD YORK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6143 OLD YORK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6143 OLD YORK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6143 OLD YORK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6143 OLD YORK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6143 OLD YORK ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Haverford Court
7400 Haverford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19151
Summit Gardens
701 Summit Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
1200 Washington
1200 Washington Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19147
1833 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE
1833 Fairmount Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19130
PJ Homes 1 LP
4718 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
2006 Walnut St
2006 Walnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Collins at Midtown Village
1125 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Chocolate Works Apartments
231 N 3rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19106

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity