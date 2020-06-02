6143 OLD YORK ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

WALKTHROUGH VIDEO - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8qIERVHmws - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment! Large open living/dining room - hardwood flooring throughout. Ceiling fans, large bedroom closets! $50 monthly water fee will cover all cold water usage. Coin-operated laundry on site. One off street parking space included! Very large shared courtyard in front of property. Additional garages available for an additional fee. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance. First month, last month and one month security due at lease signing.