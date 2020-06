Amenities

This newly updated home is completed with engendered hardwood flooring throughout! Upon entry you are welcomed into a lovely living room/dining area which opens up to a gorgeous white cabinet kitchen with granite counter-tops! The exposed brick wall gives off a trendy vibe throughout the home. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, microwave, and gas oven. The kitchen also contains a lovely island which can easily fit seating for 2! This open floor plan really modernizes this quaint home!



The bathroom contains custom floor tiling and a beautiful subway tiled tub/shower! Both bedrooms are equally sized with great natural lighting! This is definitely a home you do not want to pass up on!



Pets available with additional $500 deposit! Cats and small dogs only!



