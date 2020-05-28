All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:50 AM

6066 Ridge Ave - 3R

6066 Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6066 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Roxborough

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 1 BR/ 1 BA apartment available starting September 1st. Features include hardwood floors, spacious rooms, great closet space, stainless steel kitchen appliances (including dishwasher & microwave), granite countertops, central A/C & heat, & laundry in units. Great location on Ridge Ave, close to restaurants, shopping, and public transportation. Easy to find street parking.

**** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT!!!!!

550 sq ft: (1 BR): $1175

Electric and water will be paid by tenant.

Pets and smoking are prohibited.

Come check it out! Please email to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6066 Ridge Ave - 3R have any available units?
6066 Ridge Ave - 3R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6066 Ridge Ave - 3R have?
Some of 6066 Ridge Ave - 3R's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6066 Ridge Ave - 3R currently offering any rent specials?
6066 Ridge Ave - 3R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6066 Ridge Ave - 3R pet-friendly?
Yes, 6066 Ridge Ave - 3R is pet friendly.
Does 6066 Ridge Ave - 3R offer parking?
No, 6066 Ridge Ave - 3R does not offer parking.
Does 6066 Ridge Ave - 3R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6066 Ridge Ave - 3R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6066 Ridge Ave - 3R have a pool?
No, 6066 Ridge Ave - 3R does not have a pool.
Does 6066 Ridge Ave - 3R have accessible units?
No, 6066 Ridge Ave - 3R does not have accessible units.
Does 6066 Ridge Ave - 3R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6066 Ridge Ave - 3R has units with dishwashers.
