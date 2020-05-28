6066 Ridge Ave - 3R

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 1 BR/ 1 BA apartment available starting September 1st. Features include hardwood floors, spacious rooms, great closet space, stainless steel kitchen appliances (including dishwasher & microwave), granite countertops, central A/C & heat, & laundry in units. Great location on Ridge Ave, close to restaurants, shopping, and public transportation. Easy to find street parking.



**** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT!!!!!



550 sq ft: (1 BR): $1175



Electric and water will be paid by tenant.



Pets and smoking are prohibited.



Come check it out! Please email to schedule a showing.