Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 6032 MARKET STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
6032 MARKET STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6032 MARKET STREET
6032 Market Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Cobbs Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6032 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Cobbs Creek
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6032 MARKET STREET have any available units?
6032 MARKET STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Philadelphia, PA
.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
Is 6032 MARKET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6032 MARKET STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6032 MARKET STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6032 MARKET STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Philadelphia
.
Does 6032 MARKET STREET offer parking?
No, 6032 MARKET STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6032 MARKET STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6032 MARKET STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6032 MARKET STREET have a pool?
No, 6032 MARKET STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6032 MARKET STREET have accessible units?
No, 6032 MARKET STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6032 MARKET STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 6032 MARKET STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6032 MARKET STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6032 MARKET STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Blue Grass Estates
9213 Blue Grass Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19114
The Republic
1930 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
1600 Walnut Street
1600 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Workforce Homes 3 Ogontz
5606 Ogontz Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Lion's Gate
10101 Northeast Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19116
The Broderick
400 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Edgewood Apartments
1508 West Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19132
The Arch
100 N 17th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Similar Pages
Philadelphia 1 Bedrooms
Philadelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly Apartments
Philadelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Norristown, PA
Levittown, PA
King of Prussia, PA
Trenton, NJ
Lansdale, PA
Camden, NJ
Marlton, NJ
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PA
Horsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Logan Square
Hunting Park
Cobbs Creek
Somerton
Rittenhouse Square
Overbrook
University City
West Oak Lane
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
Temple University
Thomas Jefferson University
Drexel University