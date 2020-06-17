All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 6032 MARKET STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
6032 MARKET STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

6032 MARKET STREET

6032 Market Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Cobbs Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6032 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Cobbs Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6032 MARKET STREET have any available units?
6032 MARKET STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 6032 MARKET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6032 MARKET STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6032 MARKET STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6032 MARKET STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 6032 MARKET STREET offer parking?
No, 6032 MARKET STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6032 MARKET STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6032 MARKET STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6032 MARKET STREET have a pool?
No, 6032 MARKET STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6032 MARKET STREET have accessible units?
No, 6032 MARKET STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6032 MARKET STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 6032 MARKET STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6032 MARKET STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6032 MARKET STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blue Grass Estates
9213 Blue Grass Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19114
The Republic
1930 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
1600 Walnut Street
1600 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Workforce Homes 3 Ogontz
5606 Ogontz Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Lion's Gate
10101 Northeast Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19116
The Broderick
400 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Edgewood Apartments
1508 West Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19132
The Arch
100 N 17th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University