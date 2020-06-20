All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 6009 Irving Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
6009 Irving Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

6009 Irving Street

6009 Irving Street · (215) 383-1439 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Cobbs Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6009 Irving Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Cobbs Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6009 Irving Street · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Amazing 3bd/1.5ba Cobb's Creek Home Available NOW! - Available now, at 6009 Irving St., located in the Cobb's Creek section of Philadelphia, we have an incredible rental option for you to consider! This spacious home features three bedrooms, and one bathroom! The stunning kitchen comes equipped with brick back-splash, a stove, refrigerator, and an abundance of cabinet/counter room. The living room boasts shiny hardwood flooring, with stairs leading up to the second floor. The rooms are all bright and open, with plenty of windows and closet/storage space. Both bathrooms are sleek and modern. Ceiling fans included for your convenience and comfort.

CLICK HERE for a virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1zRAcvg5XYm

TCS MGT has 3D walkthroughs and/or videos of all of our listings, please email angela@tcsmgt.com if you can not locate it within the listing, thank you and be safe
** First, last, and security to move in**
Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/
All moving funds must be certified.
Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106
Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**

(RLNE5796311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6009 Irving Street have any available units?
6009 Irving Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6009 Irving Street have?
Some of 6009 Irving Street's amenities include hardwood floors, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6009 Irving Street currently offering any rent specials?
6009 Irving Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6009 Irving Street pet-friendly?
No, 6009 Irving Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 6009 Irving Street offer parking?
No, 6009 Irving Street does not offer parking.
Does 6009 Irving Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6009 Irving Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6009 Irving Street have a pool?
No, 6009 Irving Street does not have a pool.
Does 6009 Irving Street have accessible units?
No, 6009 Irving Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6009 Irving Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6009 Irving Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6009 Irving Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Textile Lofts
2115 South Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Walnut Court
131 South 48th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Liberty View
2031 South St
Philadelphia, PA 19146
916 Spruce St
916 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Julian Krinsky Kensington
4036 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Marcon Wyoming
6055 North 10th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Cloverly Park Luxury Apartments
437 West School House Lane
Philadelphia, PA 19144
The Flats at 31 Brewerytown
3018 W Thompson St
Philadelphia, PA 19121

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity