Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

5938 HENRY AVENUE

5938 Henry Avenue · (267) 435-8015
Location

5938 Henry Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Roxborough

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,325

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome to The James Apartments, Rock Urban Management's newest development. This ultra-modern apartment building is located right in the heart of Roxborough and is close to all of the restaurants and nightlife that Manayunk has to offer. Each apartment features an open floor plan, hardwood floors in the living area, carpet in the bedrooms, kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, central air, and it's own washer & dryer! The bathrooms feature tiled floors and showers. Some pets ok with deposit. Possible parking in the garage if a spot is available. Parking is $100 per month. Tenants pay electric and $50 monthly flat fee for water/sewer/trash. Available now! This is a first floor unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5938 HENRY AVENUE have any available units?
5938 HENRY AVENUE has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5938 HENRY AVENUE have?
Some of 5938 HENRY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5938 HENRY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5938 HENRY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5938 HENRY AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5938 HENRY AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 5938 HENRY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5938 HENRY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5938 HENRY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5938 HENRY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5938 HENRY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5938 HENRY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5938 HENRY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5938 HENRY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5938 HENRY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5938 HENRY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
