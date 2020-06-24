5938 HENRY AVENUE

Amenities

Welcome to The James Apartments, Rock Urban Management's newest development. This ultra-modern apartment building is located right in the heart of Roxborough and is close to all of the restaurants and nightlife that Manayunk has to offer. Each apartment features an open floor plan, hardwood floors in the living area, carpet in the bedrooms, kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, central air, and it's own washer & dryer! The bathrooms feature tiled floors and showers. Some pets ok with deposit. Possible parking in the garage if a spot is available. Parking is $100 per month. Tenants pay electric and $50 monthly flat fee for water/sewer/trash. Available now! This is a first floor unit.