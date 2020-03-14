All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 28 2020 at 5:07 PM

5938 HENRY AVE

5938 Henry Avenue · (551) 404-5204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5938 Henry Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Roxborough

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 23 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
elevator
carpet
Dud to COVID-19, we are only conducting virtual tours of this apartment. Please click on this youtube link to see a walkthrough tour of the apartment. Walkthrough tour -> https://youtu.be/5bivmEaoOl4AVAILABLE NOW. Modern, contemporary~ Luxury living. Rock Urban Management presents, The James, the newest stand-out development in Manayunk/Roxborough. Located next to beautiful Wissahickon Park and close to all the restaurants and nightlife the area has to offer you are in a quiet setting never too far from the action. This one year old apartment features an open floor plan, great for hosting. Granite countertops with stainless steel appliances in the kitchens. Hardwood floors in all living spaces with carpet in the bedrooms. Large, high efficiency windows allowing an abundance of natural light to come through. Tile bathrooms with glass shower enclosures and modern vanities will wow your guests. Washer/dryer is also standard in every unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5938 HENRY AVE have any available units?
5938 HENRY AVE has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5938 HENRY AVE have?
Some of 5938 HENRY AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5938 HENRY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5938 HENRY AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5938 HENRY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 5938 HENRY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5938 HENRY AVE offer parking?
No, 5938 HENRY AVE does not offer parking.
Does 5938 HENRY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5938 HENRY AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5938 HENRY AVE have a pool?
No, 5938 HENRY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5938 HENRY AVE have accessible units?
No, 5938 HENRY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5938 HENRY AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5938 HENRY AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
