5938 HENRY AVE

Dud to COVID-19, we are only conducting virtual tours of this apartment. Please click on this youtube link to see a walkthrough tour of the apartment. Walkthrough tour -> https://youtu.be/5bivmEaoOl4AVAILABLE NOW. Modern, contemporary~ Luxury living. Rock Urban Management presents, The James, the newest stand-out development in Manayunk/Roxborough. Located next to beautiful Wissahickon Park and close to all the restaurants and nightlife the area has to offer you are in a quiet setting never too far from the action. This one year old apartment features an open floor plan, great for hosting. Granite countertops with stainless steel appliances in the kitchens. Hardwood floors in all living spaces with carpet in the bedrooms. Large, high efficiency windows allowing an abundance of natural light to come through. Tile bathrooms with glass shower enclosures and modern vanities will wow your guests. Washer/dryer is also standard in every unit.