Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
5937 Catharine St A
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5937 Catharine St A
5937 Catharine Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Cobbs Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5937 Catharine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Cobbs Creek
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5937 Catharine st - Property Id: 311126
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/311126
Property Id 311126
(RLNE5897726)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5937 Catharine St A have any available units?
5937 Catharine St A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Philadelphia, PA
.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5937 Catharine St A have?
Some of 5937 Catharine St A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5937 Catharine St A currently offering any rent specials?
5937 Catharine St A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5937 Catharine St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 5937 Catharine St A is pet friendly.
Does 5937 Catharine St A offer parking?
No, 5937 Catharine St A does not offer parking.
Does 5937 Catharine St A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5937 Catharine St A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5937 Catharine St A have a pool?
No, 5937 Catharine St A does not have a pool.
Does 5937 Catharine St A have accessible units?
No, 5937 Catharine St A does not have accessible units.
Does 5937 Catharine St A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5937 Catharine St A has units with dishwashers.
