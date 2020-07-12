All apartments in Philadelphia
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
5937 Catharine St A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

5937 Catharine St A

5937 Catharine Street · No Longer Available
Location

5937 Catharine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Cobbs Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5937 Catharine st - Property Id: 311126

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/311126
Property Id 311126

(RLNE5897726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5937 Catharine St A have any available units?
5937 Catharine St A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5937 Catharine St A have?
Some of 5937 Catharine St A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5937 Catharine St A currently offering any rent specials?
5937 Catharine St A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5937 Catharine St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 5937 Catharine St A is pet friendly.
Does 5937 Catharine St A offer parking?
No, 5937 Catharine St A does not offer parking.
Does 5937 Catharine St A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5937 Catharine St A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5937 Catharine St A have a pool?
No, 5937 Catharine St A does not have a pool.
Does 5937 Catharine St A have accessible units?
No, 5937 Catharine St A does not have accessible units.
Does 5937 Catharine St A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5937 Catharine St A has units with dishwashers.
