Amenities

on-site laundry parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Cozy one bedroom unit ... wall to wall carpets ... great closet space ... lots of sunlight ... all located in our beautiful building in East Falls at Morris Manor ? located conviently to Drexel School of Medicine, Philadelphia University, Chelten Ave Shopping Districts ? on site laundry facilities ? parking lot for tenants ? secured entrance ... water and sewer included ... just pack your bags and move right in ... housing vouchers are welcome ...