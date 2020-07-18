All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:40 AM

5619 Hadfield St

5619 Hadfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

5619 Hadfield Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Kingsessing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5619 Hadfield St have any available units?
5619 Hadfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 5619 Hadfield St currently offering any rent specials?
5619 Hadfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5619 Hadfield St pet-friendly?
No, 5619 Hadfield St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5619 Hadfield St offer parking?
No, 5619 Hadfield St does not offer parking.
Does 5619 Hadfield St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5619 Hadfield St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5619 Hadfield St have a pool?
No, 5619 Hadfield St does not have a pool.
Does 5619 Hadfield St have accessible units?
No, 5619 Hadfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 5619 Hadfield St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5619 Hadfield St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5619 Hadfield St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5619 Hadfield St does not have units with air conditioning.
