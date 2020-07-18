Rent Calculator
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
5619 Hadfield St
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:40 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5619 Hadfield St
5619 Hadfield Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5619 Hadfield Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Kingsessing
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5619 Hadfield St have any available units?
5619 Hadfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Philadelphia, PA
.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
Is 5619 Hadfield St currently offering any rent specials?
5619 Hadfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5619 Hadfield St pet-friendly?
No, 5619 Hadfield St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Philadelphia
.
Does 5619 Hadfield St offer parking?
No, 5619 Hadfield St does not offer parking.
Does 5619 Hadfield St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5619 Hadfield St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5619 Hadfield St have a pool?
No, 5619 Hadfield St does not have a pool.
Does 5619 Hadfield St have accessible units?
No, 5619 Hadfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 5619 Hadfield St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5619 Hadfield St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5619 Hadfield St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5619 Hadfield St does not have units with air conditioning.
