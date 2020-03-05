All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:16 PM

5560 Chancellor St # 2

5560 Chancellor Street · (267) 214-4297
Location

5560 Chancellor Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Cobbs Creek

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $845 · Avail. now

$845

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Brand New Spacious 2 Bedroom moments away from University City and Center City! - Conveniently located near major transportation including Market-Frankford line and all major highways. This spacious fully renovated home includes new hardwood floors throughout the light-filled living spaces. Updated kitchen with new cabinets and tile floors. Large bathroom features seamless custom tile floors and shower walls.

Small pets allowed with approval.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities (PECO, PGW (if applicable), Water ($30/mo), cable, internet, etc.)

As for the area, this apartment is only a 5-minute walk from 56th Street Station which is great for getting anywhere in the city. The Market-Frankford Line can get you to University City, Center City, Olde City, Fishtown and more in minutes. Additionally, there are supermarkets, shopping, restaurants and entertainment all within minutes of this apartment.

To set up a showing of this property, please contact Kevin with Bay Management Group at 484-798-7962 or email Kshishko@bmgphilly.com.

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia/

(RLNE5493728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5560 Chancellor St # 2 have any available units?
5560 Chancellor St # 2 has a unit available for $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5560 Chancellor St # 2 have?
Some of 5560 Chancellor St # 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5560 Chancellor St # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5560 Chancellor St # 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5560 Chancellor St # 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5560 Chancellor St # 2 is pet friendly.
Does 5560 Chancellor St # 2 offer parking?
No, 5560 Chancellor St # 2 does not offer parking.
Does 5560 Chancellor St # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5560 Chancellor St # 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5560 Chancellor St # 2 have a pool?
No, 5560 Chancellor St # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5560 Chancellor St # 2 have accessible units?
No, 5560 Chancellor St # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5560 Chancellor St # 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5560 Chancellor St # 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
