5560 Chancellor St # 2

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated internet access range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Brand New Spacious 2 Bedroom moments away from University City and Center City! - Conveniently located near major transportation including Market-Frankford line and all major highways. This spacious fully renovated home includes new hardwood floors throughout the light-filled living spaces. Updated kitchen with new cabinets and tile floors. Large bathroom features seamless custom tile floors and shower walls.



Small pets allowed with approval.



Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities (PECO, PGW (if applicable), Water ($30/mo), cable, internet, etc.)



As for the area, this apartment is only a 5-minute walk from 56th Street Station which is great for getting anywhere in the city. The Market-Frankford Line can get you to University City, Center City, Olde City, Fishtown and more in minutes. Additionally, there are supermarkets, shopping, restaurants and entertainment all within minutes of this apartment.



To set up a showing of this property, please contact Kevin with Bay Management Group at 484-798-7962 or email Kshishko@bmgphilly.com.



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia/



(RLNE5493728)