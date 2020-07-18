All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 5501 Spring St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
5501 Spring St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5501 Spring St

5501 Spring Street · (215) 399-0703 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5501 Spring Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Haddington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5501 Spring St · Avail. Aug 1

$1,250

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
5501 Spring St Available 08/01/20 Newly Renovated 2BR Home in West Philly! - NEWLY RENOVATED GORGEOUS RENTAL! In the Beautiful Neighborhood of West Philadelphia!! This stylish 2 bedrooms 1 bath has plenty of living space, an abundance of new windows and contemporary detail. Includes hardwood floors, recessed lighting, open living room. Once you enter the home from the porch you will be welcomed by awesome modern living/dining space and kitchen with brand new floors. The modern kitchen features brand new cabinets and stainless steel appliances (range, microwave, refrigerator). As you enter through the front door, you are walking on brand new hardwood floors that run all the way through the length of the home. Beyond the kitchen, you~ll find access to the rear yard, perfect for summer get-togethers. All bedrooms provide plenty of sunlight and closet space. The basement is partially finished. This stunning home includes brand new plumbing and electric, new windows throughout. Newly vinyl siding in the front and back. High-efficiency HVAC (Heat/AC), new wiring throughout, new plumbing. Convenient to Drexel, HUP, CHOP, Center City, University City, the suburbs, and New Fashion District shopping and public transportation! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

(RLNE5914063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 Spring St have any available units?
5501 Spring St has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5501 Spring St have?
Some of 5501 Spring St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 Spring St currently offering any rent specials?
5501 Spring St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 Spring St pet-friendly?
No, 5501 Spring St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5501 Spring St offer parking?
No, 5501 Spring St does not offer parking.
Does 5501 Spring St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5501 Spring St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 Spring St have a pool?
No, 5501 Spring St does not have a pool.
Does 5501 Spring St have accessible units?
No, 5501 Spring St does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 Spring St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5501 Spring St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5501 Spring St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cherry Street Condominiums
125 N 4th St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Julian K. & Adrian C. Temple
4004 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Victory Building Apartments
1011 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Wayne Walnut
6101 Wayne Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19144
2130 Locust
2130 Locust Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Wharton Street Lofts
1148 Wharton Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Parkside Apartments
4616 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
The Chocolate Works Apartments
231 N 3rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19106

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity