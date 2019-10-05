All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:38 PM

5409 CHRISTIAN STREET

5409 Christian Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5409 Christian Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Cobbs Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
5409 Baltimore Avenue is a spanking new 2nd floor apartment featuring hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. There are must-have amenities like central air conditioning, washer/dryer, dishwasher, built-in microwave and garbage disposal. 5409 Baltimore Avenue is only blocks from the commercial thoroughfare of Baltimore Avenue including such venues as Cedar Park Cafe, Hibiscus Cafe, Booker~s, Dock Street, Amari~s and Little Baby~s Ice Cream. Nearby SEPTA routes offer easy access to anywhere. Pets are welcome with a $300 refundable pet. Tenants pay gas, water and electricity. Good credit history a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5409 CHRISTIAN STREET have any available units?
5409 CHRISTIAN STREET has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5409 CHRISTIAN STREET have?
Some of 5409 CHRISTIAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5409 CHRISTIAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5409 CHRISTIAN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5409 CHRISTIAN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 5409 CHRISTIAN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 5409 CHRISTIAN STREET offer parking?
No, 5409 CHRISTIAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5409 CHRISTIAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5409 CHRISTIAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5409 CHRISTIAN STREET have a pool?
No, 5409 CHRISTIAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5409 CHRISTIAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 5409 CHRISTIAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5409 CHRISTIAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5409 CHRISTIAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
