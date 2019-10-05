5409 CHRISTIAN STREET

Amenities

5409 Baltimore Avenue is a spanking new 2nd floor apartment featuring hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. There are must-have amenities like central air conditioning, washer/dryer, dishwasher, built-in microwave and garbage disposal. 5409 Baltimore Avenue is only blocks from the commercial thoroughfare of Baltimore Avenue including such venues as Cedar Park Cafe, Hibiscus Cafe, Booker~s, Dock Street, Amari~s and Little Baby~s Ice Cream. Nearby SEPTA routes offer easy access to anywhere. Pets are welcome with a $300 refundable pet. Tenants pay gas, water and electricity. Good credit history a must.