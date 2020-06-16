All apartments in Philadelphia
5335 KNOX STREET

Location

5335 Knox Street, Philadelphia, PA 19144
Penn Knox

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
bathtub
A delightful unit in the heart of Germantown! Enter this spacious, delightful space and take in all its beautiful details, including the rich hardwood flooring, ornate windows, crown molding and much more. The open living and dining area showcase not only the lovely working fireplace, but also the lovely kitchen, complete with shaker cabinetry and conveniently located cooktop. Continue through the unit and admire the spacious bedroom with its immense closet, as well as access to a fabulous patio area- just the spot for your morning cup of coffee! The unit also features a fantastic full bath, complete with heated tile floors, separate walk in shower and sit in soaking tub, ample storage, and a stacked European washer and dryer for your convenience. The building is beautifully maintained, with a maintenance staff member there daily for upkeep and repairs. The apartment does not come finished, but the current tenant would consider selling their furniture. Found on a quiet, beautiful street in Germantown, this unit is mere steps away from Germantown Friends school, shops, and so much more. What are you waiting for, see this unit today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

