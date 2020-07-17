5334 Greene Street 3rd Floor

Amenities
Awesome, 2 BDR/2 BATH Apartment Victorian Mansion - Property Id: 310323
Awesome 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH apartment in Restored, Victorian Mansion, Entire 3rd Floor. Private. Available Now. "Open concept" living room/kitchen with newly updated kitchen with all-white cabinetry & new appliances. 2 Full Bedrooms & Bathrooms. Interesting angles ceilings, wide-plank pine floors, original walnut shutters & handsome trim and moldings. Ceiling fans and window a/c's. Laundry facilities, huge yard, off-street parking. Lovely historic neighborhood near the Wayne Junction Enterprise Zone. Convenient to East Falls, , Roxborough, Manayunk, Mt. Airy & Center City.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5334-greene-street-philadelphia-pa-unit-3rd-floor/310323
No Pets Allowed
