Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

5334 Greene Street 3rd Floor

5334 Greene Street · (215) 868-0933
Location

5334 Greene Street, Philadelphia, PA 19144
Penn Knox

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3rd Floor · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Awesome, 2 BDR/2 BATH Apartment Victorian Mansion - Property Id: 310323

Awesome 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH apartment in Restored, Victorian Mansion, Entire 3rd Floor. Private. Available Now. "Open concept" living room/kitchen with newly updated kitchen with all-white cabinetry & new appliances. 2 Full Bedrooms & Bathrooms. Interesting angles ceilings, wide-plank pine floors, original walnut shutters & handsome trim and moldings. Ceiling fans and window a/c's. Laundry facilities, huge yard, off-street parking. Lovely historic neighborhood near the Wayne Junction Enterprise Zone. Convenient to East Falls, , Roxborough, Manayunk, Mt. Airy & Center City.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5334-greene-street-philadelphia-pa-unit-3rd-floor/310323
Property Id 310323

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5949228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5334 Greene Street 3rd Floor have any available units?
5334 Greene Street 3rd Floor has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5334 Greene Street 3rd Floor have?
Some of 5334 Greene Street 3rd Floor's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5334 Greene Street 3rd Floor currently offering any rent specials?
5334 Greene Street 3rd Floor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5334 Greene Street 3rd Floor pet-friendly?
No, 5334 Greene Street 3rd Floor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5334 Greene Street 3rd Floor offer parking?
Yes, 5334 Greene Street 3rd Floor offers parking.
Does 5334 Greene Street 3rd Floor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5334 Greene Street 3rd Floor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5334 Greene Street 3rd Floor have a pool?
No, 5334 Greene Street 3rd Floor does not have a pool.
Does 5334 Greene Street 3rd Floor have accessible units?
No, 5334 Greene Street 3rd Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 5334 Greene Street 3rd Floor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5334 Greene Street 3rd Floor has units with dishwashers.
