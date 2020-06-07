All apartments in Philadelphia
522 W WESTMORELAND STREET

522 West Westmoreland Street · No Longer Available
Location

522 West Westmoreland Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140
Fairhill

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath first-floor unit available for immediate rent. Parking in the rear. Close to area hospitals and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

