Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
522 W WESTMORELAND STREET
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM
522 W WESTMORELAND STREET
522 West Westmoreland Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
522 West Westmoreland Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140
Fairhill
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath first-floor unit available for immediate rent. Parking in the rear. Close to area hospitals and public transportation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 522 W WESTMORELAND STREET have any available units?
522 W WESTMORELAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Philadelphia, PA
.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 522 W WESTMORELAND STREET have?
Some of 522 W WESTMORELAND STREET's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 522 W WESTMORELAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
522 W WESTMORELAND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 W WESTMORELAND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 522 W WESTMORELAND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Philadelphia
.
Does 522 W WESTMORELAND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 522 W WESTMORELAND STREET does offer parking.
Does 522 W WESTMORELAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 W WESTMORELAND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 W WESTMORELAND STREET have a pool?
No, 522 W WESTMORELAND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 522 W WESTMORELAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 522 W WESTMORELAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 522 W WESTMORELAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 W WESTMORELAND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
